Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson feels that beating Dundee United after the international break is going to be tough for the Gers but they must do it.

Rangers’ season has not started well and after being ousted from the Champions League, they were humbled 3-0 at Celtic Park by Celtic last weekend.

The loss has already created a five-point gap between the two Glasgow clubs, with Ferguson insisting that it is a tough one to swallow.

He feels it will be particularly tough because the chance to bounce back is still two weeks away when they meet Dundee United away from home.

The Tangerines will be a tough nut to crack though, according to Ferguson, having enjoyed a good start to the season and having beaten Hearts 1-0.

But Rangers have no other option but to have a good result on their visit to Tannadice, stressed the 46-year-old.

“It was obviously a sore one from Rangers’ point of view, no doubt about it”, Ferguson said on Go Radio.

“It is going to be a long two weeks until the next game against Dundee United.

“I am sure they will be working hard in the training ground.”

On the nature of their next game, Ferguson added: “Getting an important result against Dundee United is going to be a tough one because Dundee United have started the season really well.

“They got a really good result at the weekend against Hearts at Tynecastle.

“So, these two weeks are crucial for Rangers to be prepared and make sure that they are getting three points.”

Rangers spent heavily on signing players over the course of the summer while a number of their older players left through the door.