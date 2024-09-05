Former Leicester City star Matt Piper believes that the Foxes need to play with defender Ricardo Pereira as he is one their best players and can help them stay in the Premier League.

Three games into the season with the newly promoted side having managed just one point, Piper believes that his former team have lacked that rhythm.

However, in order to find that rhythm, Steve Cooper will need to have Pereira in his team no matter whether it is in central defence or at full-back, Piper feels.

Survival in the top-flight is tough, the 42-year-old admits, but to give themselves the best possible chance a team need to have their best player on the pitch and Piper thinks Pereira is definitely one.

“We are only three games in, but we talked about the rhythm in this team earlier on this season and it is not quite there”, Piper told the BBC.

“We are all shouting for Ricardo to be in the team.

“At some point the manager has got to give him the opportunity at Premier League level, whether it is in the centre or at full-back.

“You only stay in the Premier League with your best players – and he is definitely one of our best players.”

Pereira played in 39 of Leicester City’s 46 Championship games last season, helping them earn promotion back to the top flight.