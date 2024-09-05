Leeds United have been backed as having the best team in the Championship on paper by a Whites star, who feels promotion must be the goal.

After narrowly missing out on promotion by losing the playoff final against Southampton, Daniel Farke’s side are on the quest yet again.

Despite having lost key stars such as Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, they are amongst the promotion favourites.

Now while they enjoy a brief break from the action, Leeds defender Max Wober has given an assessment of his squad, which he believes is the best and the broadest in the division.

Manager Farke is currently sticking with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in central defence, making Wober wait on the sidelines.

Wober feels that with things going well there is no need to change and he is willing to stand back for his opportunity.

But he accepts the challenge and wants to wait for his chance and fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League with Leeds United.

“We are three central defenders who are at a very similar level. If we remain successful and nothing happens, I wouldn’t change much as a coach”, Wober told Sky Austria.

“So I have to stand back and wait for the chance. I’m at Leeds, that’s a perfect fit for me. I never said that I absolutely wanted to leave.

“I accepted this challenge, but I know that it won’t be easy to work my way back to the same position as before.”

Wober believes that Leeds have the best team in the whole Championship on paper, making promotion the clear goal.

“The chance to play in the Premier League again is huge because on paper we have the best team and a broad squad.

“Our goal is clearly promotion.”

Leeds’ first match following the international break will be against Burnley on 14th September.