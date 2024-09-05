West Ham United ‘will make a decision’ on whether or not to sign a free agent they have been looking at ‘shortly’, according to ExWHUemployee.

Julen Lopetegui was backed with a host of new signings over the course of the summer transfer window, but the Spaniard lost two centre-backs as Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd left on loan.

He feels shorthanded at the back in terms of depth and West Ham have been exploring the free agent market for a reinforcement.

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been looked at, but ex-Sheffield United man John Egan is the most likely addition and he played 30 minutes in a behind closed doors friendly today against Dagenham & Redbridge.

West Ham are deciding what to do and will make a decision on whether or not to offer Egan a contract shortly.

The defender is suggested to have put in a decent performance during the friendly game, which the Hammers won 5-0.

Danny Ings, who was strongly linked with an exit over the course of the window, helped himself to a hat-trick.

Midfielder Andy Irving, another who was wanted in the summer, including by Celtic on deadline day, scored the other two goals for the Hammers.