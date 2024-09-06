One of the players Liverpool signed this summer was offered to a Champions League club, but they chose not to make a move for him.

The Anfield outfit did very minimal business in terms of incomings in the recent summer transfer window.

Shot-stopper Girogi Mamardashvili was one of the two new players Liverpool signed in the summer, but he will spend at least one full season at Valencia on loan.

The other signing was Federico Chiesa, who joined the Reds from Juventus on a £10m deal which could rise to £12.5m with add-ons.

However, according to German daily Bild’s Bayern Insider podcast, the Italian forward was offered to Bayern Munich before Liverpool came for him.

Bayern Munich were looking to offload Kingsley Coman last month and they splashed big money to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

It has been suggested that the Bavarians showed no interest in the 26-year-old forward after he was offered to them.

Chiesa was in the stands last week when the Reds defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford; he will be looking to have his Anfield debut against Nottingham Forest after the international break.

The Italian could come up against Bayern Munich this season in the Champions League.