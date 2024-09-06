Charlton Athletic are set to sign a free agent striker on a short term deal, according to the South London Press.

Nathan Jones is continuing to be backed to add to his squad and has brought in midfielder Dan Potts on a deal running until January.

Now Potts is being followed through the door by attacker Danny Hylton.

The 35-year-old attacker, who was on the books at Jones’ previous club Luton Town from 2016 until 2022, is a free agent.

He last played for Northampton Town, who he departed earlier this summer.

Now Jones wants Hylton to head to the Valley and the experienced attacker is to sign a short-term deal running until January.

How Jones sees Hylton fitting into his Addicks team is unclear.

The striker though will be hungry to make his mark at the Valley and earn a longer deal from the club in due course.