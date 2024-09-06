Turkish side Goztepe have now given up on their chase for a Southampton player after he showed reluctance to join them.

Russell Martin’s side were very active in the summer transfer window and saw multiple incomings and outgoings as they prepared for a long Premier League campaign.

Even though the UK transfer window closed last Friday, transfer windows in some other countries are still open.

Saints have already offloaded Samuel Edozie to Belgian outfit Anderlecht this week and they want to move more players on.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu is not part of manager Martin’s side and he has ample interest from multiple Turkish clubs.

Southampton’s sister club Goztepe aimed to sign Onuanchu from Southampton this week after Trabzonspor tried for a long time and failed to sign him.

According to Turkish daily Star, Goztepe are now also out of the race for Onuachu as the player has been reluctant to move to them.

It remains to be seen if Onuachu is still holding out for a Trabzonspor switch and if the Black Sea Storm will come with a new offer by 13th September, deadline day of the Turkish window.