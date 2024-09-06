Crystal Palace new boy Eddie Nketiah wants his Selhurst Park debut, which could come against Leicester City next week, to be one to remember.

The striker joined the Eagles from Arsenal after his proposed move to Nottingham Forest and Marseille broke down.

Nketiah has played at Selhurst Park on several occasions as part of 168 appearances for Arsenal over the course of his time at the Emirates.

He admitted that playing at the Eagles’ home is a very difficult task but insisted he is glad because he will be on the right side of the support now.

Nketiah could be handed his Selhurst Park debut on 14th September against Leicester and the striker wants his home debut to be ‘one to remember’.

“It is a difficult place to come to and play against”, the Crystal Palace striker said on Sky Sports about the Eagles’ home ground.

“So, it is nice to be with the fans and the home support this time.

“I am really excited for my Selhurst [Park] debut and hopefully I can make it one to remember.”

The Eagles have accumulated only one point from their opening three league matches; Nketiah will be looking to become the goalscoring source under Oliver Glasner.