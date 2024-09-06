David Prutton believes Tottenham Hotspur have taken a ‘calculated risk’ by signing one of the players they brought in during the summer transfer window.

Spurs shipped out a whole host of players in the summer with the likes of Oliver Skipp and Emerson Royal going, while their incoming business was more limited and targeted.

Tottenham managed to convince Leeds United to part with 18-year-old Archie Gray for a transfer fee in the region of £40m, with the midfielder one of Spurs’ signings.

Former Premier League midfielder Prutton pointed out that Gray stands in the infancy of his career and stressed that the youngster only has one year of Championship football experience under his belt.

He believes that other Leeds stars who went to the Premier League, in the shape of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, were more of a gamble than Gray though, who is a ‘calculated risk’.

“One of them in Archie Gray is in the very infancy of his career with one Championship season under his belt and the other two didn’t really do anything in the Premier League apart from the odd game here and there so the teams that have bought them are taking a bit of a punt”, wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Archie feels like a bit more of a calculated risk, given now the age of him, and also the ability to develop.”

Gray has featured twice for Ange Postecoglou’s side in the league so far, both of those outings coming off the bench.

Tottenham beat Brentford to the signing of the midfielder.