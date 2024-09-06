Tam McManus is of the view that Hibernian should take a leaf out of the book of rivals Hearts by looking to strengthen their squad in the free agent market in the coming weeks.

David Gray’s side were busy in the recent summer transfer window and signed eleven players as they look to turn the page on a disappointing last term.

It is suggested that despite the closing of the transfer window last week, Hibernian are still looking to add more players to their squad.

The former Hibs star thinks there are some very good players available in the free agent market and believes that the Easter Road outfit should take a page from their rivals Hearts’ book to utilise the free agent market.

He pointed out that Hearts made some good free agent signings over the years and Hibs have money left despite signing eleven players in the transfer window; he urged the club to spend it on signing good free agents to further strengthen the team

“Eleven summer signings have bolstered Gray’s options and it sounds like they are still scouring the free agent market”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“That’s good because there’s real gems still to be had.

“Hearts did it with Zander Clark, Robert Snodgrass and Barrie McKay after the summer window shut in past seasons.

“And it’s clear there’s still money in the Easter Road pot to be spent on wages if the right player does come up.

“Malky Mackay said it himself when he described the Luke McCowan deadline day near miss.”

The Easter Road outfit looked to bring in McCowan and were prepared to pay £1m to Dundee for the midfielder, but Celtic offered more than £1m and the player wanted the Celtic Park move.

Hibs have not had the desired start of the season as they are sitting ninth in the table with no wins in four league games.