David Prutton believes that it was not possible for Leeds United to find like-for-like replacements of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the summer window.

Gray, Summerville and Rutter were standout performers for Leeds last season, but despite their best efforts, the Whites failed to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds fans had to stomach seeing three of their best players in the form of Gray, Summerville and Rutter parting ways in the summer transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit brought in several players in the summer, but Prutton admitted that in modern football it is impossible to find like-for-like replacements for the departed players.

He pointed out that Summerville and Rutter had 50 goal involvements between them last season, stressing the hard task in hand for the new signings to recreate that feat this season to make the fans happy.

“When it comes to replacing those three players – is there such a thing as like for like in football nowadays? I don’t think so even though players can have similarities”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Largie Ramazani is ostensibly the replacement for Summerville and people will be looking at the fact that there were 50 goal involvements from Summerville and Rutter last season.

“If, between these new players, you make up that then happy days.

“That’s how you’ve got to look at it.”

Some Leeds fans continue to have concerns about a lack of creativity, with a number 10 absent from the new signings list.

Daniel Farke must make do with what he has until the window opens back up again in January.