Rotherham United boss Steve Evans is of the view that Charlton Athletic are a Premier League club with huge expectations and believes that the Addicks have appointed the right manager in the form of Nathan Jones.

In February, while struggling with a relegation threat, Charlton appointed Jones as their manager, and the former Southampton boss managed to keep them up.

This season Charlton are vying for promotion, have had a good start to the season and they are now set to face Evans’ Rotherham at The Valley on Saturday.

Evans is of the view that Charlton are a club of Premier League status and carry the huge expectations of their fanbase on their shoulders.

The veteran tactician thinks that the Addicks hierarchy, after years of failed managerial appointments, have finally found the right man to lead the club in Jones.

When asked about Charlton’s struggles in recent years to find the right manager, Evans said at a press conference: “Charlton Athletic are a Premier League club, aren’t they?

“I think Alan Curbishley was sacked when they were eighth in the [Premier] League so from that point of view their fanbase have huge expectations.

“The stadium brings its own huge expectations and I think for first time in a while they have appointed a manager that from a distance, I sat back and thought there we go, there is Charlton arriving on the stage.”

Charlton are undefeated in League One so far and they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak on Saturday.