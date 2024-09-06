Derby County new boy Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has admitted the Championship is a physically demanding and fast-moving league, but believes he is ready for the challenge.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper joined the Championship side this summer from Swedish outfit Djurgarden on a three-year deal.

Zatterstrom has featured in three matches for Paul Warne’s men already and has kept two clean sheets in the process.

The shot-stopper admitted that conditions in England are a lot different from what he is used to and the league is also very physically demanding.

Despite being new to the English game, Zatterstrom stressed that is ready for his challenge in the Championship.

“It is a league that moves quickly and where things click, but I am ready to face it”, the 26-year-old shot-stopper told Swedish daily Expressen about adjusting to the Championship.

“It is more physical, it is different from what you are used to.

“But there are differences in football that make you develop as a player and a person.”

The Rams shot-stopper will be looking to secure another clean sheet when Derby face Cardiff City after the international break.