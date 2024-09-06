Rotherham United boss Steve Evans thinks that the players Charlton Athletic will miss in Saturday’s game would not be in Nathan Jones’ starting line-up to begin with.

Charlton are set to face Rotherham on Saturday, but the game could have been postponed due to four of the Addicks players receiving international call-ups.

However, Charlton boss Jones agreed to proceed with the game and they are set to host Evans’ side at The Valley.

Evans claimed that he knew beforehand that Saturday’s clash would not be postponed due to having a good relationship with the Addicks chief executive.

The Millers boss also believes that the players the Addicks will be missing due to international call-ups would not have get into Jones’ starting line-up to face them and stressed that the Millers will encounter a full strength Charlton team this weekend.

“It’s no hidden secret that I am best friends with the chief executive down there and he told me ten days or two weeks ago this game would be on unless suddenly there were different call-ups for internationals because Nathan quite rightfully said he has got a couple of call-ups”, Evans said at a press conference.

“They were never in a million years going to start against us on Saturday.

“They have not been in the team.

“So I am not knocking those players, but they were never going to start.

“So the Charlton that we are playing on Saturday is the Charlton that would probably be playing in ten days time if it was rescheduled.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Daniel Kanu, Karoy Anderson and Kaheim Dixon are the players Charlton will be missing during Saturday’s clash with Rotherham United.