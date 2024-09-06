Newcastle United’s summer signing William Osula has revealed that he and his new team-mate Alexander Isak connected immediately and the 24-year-old is like a big brother to him.

Following Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League, the Magpies raided Bramall Lane to snap up the young forward for a £15m transfer fee.

Though Osula is yet to make his debut for the Magpies, he has already started feeling at home on Tyneside because of his new team-mates, who have welcomed him as a member of the family.

Osula has felt a particular affinity with fellow striker Isak, who he feels is like a big brother to him.

He insists that he and Isak have been playing table tennis together and having a lot of fun.

“We ‘connected’ immediately. He’s like my big brother”, Osula told Danish outlet Bold.

“We both play in attack. We are both from Scandinavia, so it just makes sense. We play a lot of things like table tennis together.

“We’re just having fun. It’s very cool.”

Osula’s most productive spell was with Derby County where he was on loan for the 2022/23 season.

He finished with six-goal contributions in 21 appearances overall.