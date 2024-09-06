Former Celtic star Andy Walker has revealed that the Bhoys’ new summer signing Luke McCowan reminds him of the club’s former star Ryan Christie.

Celtic signed McCowan from Dundee on the final day of the summer transfer window, beating off competition from Hibernian for him by paying over £1m.

While the midfielder still acclimatises to the atmosphere at his new club, Walker has started finding similarities between McCowan and former Celtic star Christie.

The 59-year-old reminisced about how Christie took time to make his mark at Celtic, initially spending time out on loan, but now he playing his football at the highest level in England.

“I said before he reminds me of Ryan Christie when he was coming through and being a special player at Inverness Caledonian and a loan to Aberdeen then going to Celtic”, Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“Took a bit of time to make his mark at Celtic but he did.”

Celtic will be delighted if McCowan can show the same level of progress and development that Christie did.

McCowan was instrumental in helping Dundee finish in the top six of the Scottish Premiership last season, making 15 goal contributions in 41 appearances overall.