Former Championship star Iwan Roberts feels that Manchester City loan man Callum Doyle has settled into the Norwich City side super quickly.

Norwich were keen on strengthening their options at the back, and Manchester City youngster Doyle, who played last season on loan at Leicester City, was top of their list.

The Canaries managed to strike a loan deal with Manchester City for Doyle and the young centre-back has started all four league games for Norwich so far.

Roberts admitted that Doyle has settled very quickly with his new team and thinks that if he can form a good partnership with Shane Duffy in defence then Norwich have a chance of promotion.

The ex-Canaries star emphasised the importance of having a good centre-back partnership and added that the Manchester City talent has already impressed Norwich faithful.

“Callum Doyle has settled quicker than snow which doesn’t surprise me, he did last season at The King Power”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“Norwich supporters are already purring over what they’ve seen from him so far.

“If he and Shane Duffy can form a formidable partnership in the heart of that City defence the teams got a chance.

“There’s partnerships all over the pitch but the one between the two central defenders is the most crucial one if you ask me.

“Any successful team need and have to get that right otherwise you’ve no chance.”

Manchester City will be keeping a close eye on how Doyle does during his time at Carrow Road as they look for him to continue his development.

The Cityzens have Doyle under contract for a further three years.