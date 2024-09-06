Sweden national team boss Jon Dahl Tomasson insisted that Viktor Johansson’s ability to use his feet more has developed since he joined Stoke City.

The Swedish shot-stopper joined the Potters this summer after ending a four-year stint at Rotherham United.

Johansson has started all four Championship matches under Steven Schumacher and has managed to keep clean sheets in half of them.

The Sweden boss insisted that Johansson has gone under the radar a bit during his time in England.

Tomasson pointed out that the Stoke shot-stopper has improved his ball-playing abilities from the backline since he joined Schumacher’s side.

“He [Johansson] was excellent. He has been really good in recent years in England”, Tomasson told a press conference about the Stoke custodian.

“He may be moving a little under the radar.

“And since the move to Stoke last summer, he is now more used to having the ball at his feet.”

The Stoke number 1 was in goal for Sweden last night, when his side faced Azerbaijan to pick up a comfortable 3-1 win.