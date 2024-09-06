KMSK Deinze technical director Wouter Artz believes that Everton loan star Reece Welch brings versatility and experience despite being so young.

The central defender came through the youth ranks of the Toffees and has been sent out to continue his development.

Welch has appeared twice for Toffees in domestic cup competitions and he spent the previous season with then League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers.

Deinze’s technical director is happy to secure a player like Welch, who he believes is a physical and versatile defender.

He thinks that despite being only 20, Welch brings a lot of experience as he has represented England at multiple youth levels.

Artz told his club’s media about their latest acquisition from Everton: “Reece is a tall and dynamic central defender who can play both on the left and right.

“As an England youth international, he brings a lot of experience despite his young age.

“We are very pleased to be able to add this profile to our squad for this season.”

The Everton defender has joined the Belgium second-tier side today on a season-long loan and he will be looking to impress with his performances under Hans Somers.