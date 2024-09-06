Bristol Rovers star Luke Thomas has insisted that though he needs to work “a bit” on his defending, the fact that the manager loves attacking football and he is an attack-minded player is a bonus.

Since Matt Taylor took charge at Bristol Rovers at the start of December last year, Thomas has featured in 33 games for the Pirates, having made eleven goal contributions.

This season, he has played the full 90 minutes in each of the four games the side have played and has helped set up two goals for his team-mates.

Thomas insists that he is enjoying his football but will need to do that for the entire season and be consistent.

While the 25-year-old stressed the need to improve his defensive skills, he is not having much difficulty in fitting into Taylor’s attacking style of football.

“I’m really enjoying my football”, Thomas told his club’s official website.

“It’s only four games in, so I need to keep that up for the whole season and stay consistent. I think that’s the only thing I’m missing from my game.

“I’ve got a bit more defending to do, but the gaffer here is quite attack-minded, so he wants me to get as far forward as possible.

“I’m an attacking player, so it’s working well.”

Thomas joined Bristol Rovers initially on loan for the 2021/22 season but signed permanently for the club a year after that spell ended.