Former Leicester City star Matty Fryatt believes that now that the Foxes have won their appeal against an alleged breach of the PSR rules there cannot be any excuses for bad results.

The newly promoted club won the appeal against a decision that could have resulted in their losing points as a punishment.

With issues outside the field now sorted out, the Foxes have their focus back on on-field action where they have not made any particular impression.

Steve Cooper’s side have managed just one point from their opening three Premier League matches and Fryatt believes that the pressure is now on them.

Having spent on new players over the summer and now with nothing else to distract them, the 38-year-old feels that there can be no excuses for bad performances.

“The pressure is on”, Fryatt told the BBC.

“There is now nothing to distract them, and there have been several signings coming in.

“So it is all about how they are going to perform and not the potential excuses.”

Following the international break, Leicester City’s first game will be against Crystal Palace away from home on 14th September.