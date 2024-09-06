Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese admitted that the club wanted Wolves defensive midfielder Boubacar Traore to replace Brighton star Mats Weiffer in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Mali international joined Wolves on a permanent deal last year from French outfit Metz on a four-year contract.

Feyenoord lost Weiffer to Premier League club Brighton this summer and they looked at several targets to replace him.

Te Kloese has insisted that his side considered multiple options to bring in to replace Wieffer and Traore was one of them.

The Mali international, however, suffered a knee injury last month against Burnley and the Feyenoord supremo insisted that his injury forced them to step back.

He also revealed that they had a plan to take Traore on loan with an option to buy.

“There were a number of options for Wieffer’s place, but for various reasons, they all did not come”, the Feyenoord director told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad in an interview.

“We could have loaned Boubacar Traore from Wolves with a purchase option, but he suffered a serious knee injury.”

The extent of Traore’s lateral meniscus injury is still unknown but he is set to have surgery this week.