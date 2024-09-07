Birmingham City have told many of their new signings this summer that the Premier League is in the club’s sights, according to the Athletic.

Blues sent shockwaves through League One over the course of the summer by the size of their outlay, which included a deal worth between £12m and £15m for Jay Stansfield.

The striker was one of a number of fresh faces at St Andrew’s as Birmingham spent between £20m and £25m on new signings.

With a wage bill which is now over £16m per year, Birmingham are setting their sights high.

They have told many of the new signings at the club that they are aiming to quickly reach the Premier League.

Blues are taking inspiration from Ipswich Town, who won successive promotions from League One and now sit in the Premier League under Kieran McKenna.

They have picked up ten points from four League One games so far under new boss Chris Davies.

A big test against Wrexham looms on the horizon though later this month, followed by a blitz of four games against promotion hopefuls Rotherham United, Peterborough United, Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic.