Bristol Rovers paying £700,000 for one of their summer signings was a ‘knock-on effect’ from a deal elsewhere in the market, according to the Athletic.

The Gas were keen to strengthen this summer and made a number of additions, with Isaac Hutchinson landing from Walsall, while Promise Omochere joined from Fleetwood Town and Clinton Mola headed from Reading, amongst other deals.

The club forked out a substantial £700,000 to land Omochere and it has been suggested that level of fee was influenced by events elsewhere.

With Birmingham City making a big splash in the League One market, prices began to rise.

Blues paid Charlton Athletic a fee of £800,000 to sign striker Alfie May and it is suggested that Bristol Rovers’ deal for Omochere was a ‘knock-on effect’.

Clubs demanded inflated prices, with Birmingham setting the tone for the summer window in League One.

Amid the rising valuations, Gassan Ahadme saw his asking price shoot up to around £1m.

He was signed by Charlton, who have insisted they paid substantially less than Ipswich’s asking price for Ahadme.

Omochere has already scored twice for Bristol Rovers this season as he starts to pay off his £700,000 fee.