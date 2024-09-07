Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney believes that Nottingham Forest loan star Dale Taylor will bring a very different dynamic to the Latics attack.

Taylor came through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest and has clocked regular football for the club’s Under-21 side.

He has not played for Nottingham Forest’s first team yet but has gathered plenty of League One experience through loan spells at Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers, respectively.

This summer Taylor joined League One side Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan and Maloney insisted that the Nottingham Forest loanee will be a brilliant addition to the team.

The Latics boss also believes Taylor’s strength and robust nature will give the League One side a different dimension in their attack.

“Dale is a talented footballer, who we believe will be a fantastic addition to our squad”, Maloney told the Latics’ media about Taylor’s arrival from the Premier League outfit.

“He has already gained a lot of experience playing in League One and internationally with Northern Ireland, and I am really excited to work with him.

“He is a strong and robust forward, who will add a different dimension to our frontline.”

The Tricky Trees will keep a close eye on Taylor’s development and game time at Wigan; he signed a new three-year contract recently at the City Ground.