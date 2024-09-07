One of Leicester City’s new signings may have preferred to move to the German Bundesliga this summer, his previous manager has suggested.

Steve Cooper’s side made a number of signings during the closing stretches of the transfer window as the likes of Oliver Skipp, Jordan Ayew and Bilal El Khannouss all came in.

Leicester had to work hard and submit repeated bids to sign El Khannouss from Belgian side Genk before the window shut.

The midfielder pushed hard to be allowed to make the move to the Foxes.

Genk boss Thorsten Fink has made it clear that the club planned for the exit of El Khannouss, but he is not prepared to say whether Leicester are the right switch for the player.

The 56-year-old also floated the idea that the Moroccan wanted to go to the Bundesliga, but RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen did not come with an offer.

“It was always the plan that El Khannouss would leave this summer. Is Leicester the right move? I’m not his agent and I don’t know”, the Genk boss was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It’s not up to me to say anything about that. If it feels good for him, it’s okay. It’s his career and his choice.

“Maybe he wanted to go to Germany, but Leverkusen and Leipzig didn’t come.”

El Khannouss will be looking to try to make a big impact in the Premier League this season and his bow came last weekend in a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa.