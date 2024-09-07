Former Derby County star Shaun Barker believes that Kenzo Goudmijn showed the Rams against Bristol City the ‘real confidence’ that he brings to the game.

Paul Warne’s side brought in the 22-year-old on a four-year deal from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar back in July to boost their squad for the Championship.

The midfielder has since started in all four games for Derby County, though his first goal for the club came only last weekend against Bristol City in a 3-0 win.

Barker refused to concede that it was a complete performance for the summer signing in the match against Bristol City at the weekend.

However, he still feels that the club got to witness that Goudmijn has ‘real confidence’ which, he insists, is not an arrogance, about his play.

Barker feels it is now up to Goudmijn to use that performance against Bristol City as a stepping stone and build on it.

“It is probably too early to say [that it was a complete performance from Kenzo Goudmijn against Bristol City]”, Barker said on RamsTV post match.

“But there was definitely a performance this afternoon that showcased what he is about and some of the qualities he possesses.

“Sometimes it is just the case of having the confidence, having the belief.

“You obviously have that period of settling in and understanding the English game.

“In the first couple of matches, there have been times where he maybe holds on to the ball too long or doesn’t play a simple pass to create more time and space for himself.

“I actually thought he grew after he got his goal, he got the opportunity, he missed it and you hoped that another one would come quickly and it did.

“The detail on that goal was outstanding because you are getting pressed on the edge of the box, the first touch has to be perfect.

“He set his sights for the far corner and stuck it really well and from that moment he grew and grew and got better and better.

“And there were elements of, I don’t want to say, arrogance, but real confidence right on the border when you are that confident you take extra touches, you look for the right pass, if it is not on you find a simple one, you move it again.

“At times in the second half, he had that belief and there are a couple of wonderful switches of play as well.

“So, there were definitely signs about that’s the player we have potentially got.

“Now it’s up to him to learn from every game he has played so far to appreciate the kind of performances he has put in this afternoon and go again to try and repeat that, to try and better that week-in week-out.”

Goudmijn came through the youth set-up at AZ and has turned out for the Netherlands at multiple youth levels.

Warne will be looking to see the midfielder make an increasingly telling impact over the coming weeks and months.