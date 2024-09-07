One of Manchester United’s stars will not keep his spot in his national team’s side as there is a better option, former top flight defender Hans Kraay Jr feels.

Erik ten Hag was backed with a number of signings over the course of the summer, with Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthis de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all arriving.

Hopes are high that Dutchman De Ligt can strengthen the centre of the Red Devils’ defence as they aim to be in the title shake-up.

The defender is starting alongside Virgil van Dijk on Saturday night in the Netherlands’ Nations League encounter with Bosnia.

Former Dutch top flight star Kraay Jr does not see him holding onto his place though as he is of the view that Stefan de Vrij is just better and will come straight back in once available again.

“It doesn’t bother me at all that Stefan de Vrij is 31 years old. He is and was such a stable factor”, Kraay Jr said via Voetbal Primeur.

“When he is fit again, I think it would be a piece of cake for him to simply play on the right in the centre again next to Virgil van Dijk.”

And Kraay Jr added: “De Vrij is simply better at the moment.”

De Vrij has been recovering from injury and though he was available as a substitute in Inter’s last game, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman felt he was not ready for the Bosnia clash.