Southampton attacker Dom Ballard, who joined Blackpool on loan this summer, has insisted that the Seasiders fans generate some of the best noise he has ever heard.

The 19-year-old striker came through the Saints academy, but his action has been restricted to turning out for the B team, with just four senior outings to his name so far.

Ballard was sent on a loan to League One side Reading last season, where he played in only ten league matches after he suffered a season-ending injury.

He admitted that he is gutted about how his previous season ended with an injury at Reading despite making a good start and he is ready to start at Blackpool with the same energy.

Ballard played once at Bloomfield Road last season and he admitted that the stadium has some of the best noise he has ever experienced from fans.

“I played at Bloomfield Road with Reading last season, and honestly the fans here made some of the best noise I’ve heard – the atmosphere was amazing”, Ballard told Blackpool’s in-house media.

“Those things make a big difference, and once I knew a club the size of Blackpool were interested, I was really keen to make the move.

“It was gutting how my time at Reading last season ended earlier than expected, as I felt I was really pushing on. I’m now ready for the new season and want to make the same impression here at Blackpool.”

Southampton will keep a close eye on Ballard’s developments at Blackpool in League One for the entirety of this season ahead of then making another decision on him next summer.

Ballard, who has made four appearances at Blackpool so far, has two years left on his Saints deal.