Rotherham United boss Steve Evans feels that Birmingham City are spending money like a top Championship club, but insists he is not worried about it.

Evans did substantial business at Rotherham during the course of the summer transfer window and the Millers are amongst the favourites for promotion in League One.

The most fancied team to go up as champions though are Birmingham City, who spent between £20m and £25m in the summer window.

They splurged up to £15m on striker Jay Stansfield alone, signed from Premier League side Fulham.

Rotherham will play host to Birmingham later this month and Millers boss Evans admits that Blues have spent like a top Championship side.

He shrugged that off though and is first focused on Burton Albion next weekend.

“It’s [over 600 days without an away win] something we all want to get out of the way, but my only focus is next Saturday and Burton Albion”, Evans told Rotherham’s media.

“I’ll worry about when we go away from home next.

“We’ve got Burton Albion followed by Birmingham, who are spending like a top Championship club.

“But that’s their business.”

Rotherham played out a 1-1 draw away at Charlton Athletic on Saturday and have now gone two games unbeaten after a rocky start to the campaign.