Two clubs are already weighing up a possible move to sign one of Leeds United’s stars in the January transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants did not emerge from the summer transfer window unscathed as they lost key men Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

It had been thought they could also lose winger Willy Gnonto, but he stayed put and even signed a new contract at Elland Road.

Signing a new deal has not put clubs off Gnonto though and, according to Italian outlet MilanLive, two Serie A sides are weighing moves for him in January.

Parma, who won the Serie B title last season, hold an interest in the Leeds man and feel he could be a smart January signing.

Also keen are Genoa, who finished in eleventh last term and have been looking to increase their attacking options.

Losing Gnonto in January is likely to be something Leeds would want to resist, but the will of the player could have an important say.

Gnonto has so far appeared in four Championship games for Leeds this season and found the back of the net once, in a draw against Portsmouth.