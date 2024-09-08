One of Birmingham City’s summer signings was initially holding out for a move to interested European giants and had not considered heading to England’s League One, according to the Athletic.

Blues made a big splash in the recent summer transfer window by splurging between £20m and £25m on new signings as they aim to get out of League One at the first attempt.

Between £12m and £15m was paid to convince Fulham to part with Jay Stansfield, but the striker was just one of a host of new arrivals at St Andrew’s.

While eyebrows were raised in England at Blues getting Stansfield, there were equal eyebrows raised in the Netherlands at Willum Willumsson swapping the Eredivisie for League One.

Willumsson was on the books at Go Ahead Eagles and had impressed in Deventer.

Ajax showed interest in the Icelandic midfielder and Willumsson was holding out for a move to the European giants.

However, Birmingham managed to turn Willumsson’s head and he took just two days to say yes to a move to Blues.

It is suggested that a presentation given to him which detailed his role in the team and the club’s ambitious plans for the future was the clincher.

The 25-year-old has already made five outings for Birmingham and grabbed his first goal for the club in a League One win at Wycombe Wanderers.