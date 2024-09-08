Turkish giants Besiktas have not yet waved the white flag on trying to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United.

Trippier has lost his spot in the Newcastle side and is believed to be ready to move on if they club sanction an exit.

That is something they have been unwilling to do so far as Eddie Howe knows he cannot make any signings other than free agents to replace the defender.

Besiktas though have not ended their interest in signing Trippier, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

It is suggested they are continuing to put pressure on Newcastle to do business over the player.

They are to also speak to Trippier’s representatives in the coming days and feel if an agreement can be reached there it will add to the pressure on Newcastle to let him go.

Turkish sides have until 13th September to make signings.

Besiktas, bossed by former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, have won all three of their Turkish Super Lig games so far.