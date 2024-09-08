Former Port Vale director of football David Flitcroft is ‘in the frame’ for a senior role at Carlisle United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Flitcroft parted ways with Port Vale in March this year with the club struggling in League One, a battle they would ultimately lose and slip back down to League Two.

The director of football came in for fierce criticism from a number of Vale fans and paid the price for the club’s poor form.

His work at Vale Park remains rated by a number of sides though and Carlisle are one of them.

Carlisle are looking to revamp their off pitch structure with the appointment of a head coach and sporting director.

Flitcroft is now ‘in the frame’ for a senior position, while Carlisle look for a boss who likes to play attacking football.

Carlisle currently sit a lowly 22nd in the League Two standings.

They head to Port Vale close to Christmas in a league fixture and all eyes will be on whether Flitcroft is with the visiting directors.