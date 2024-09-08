Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent had the chance to return to Scotland during the transfer window, but it did not convince him.

Kent is still on the books at Fenerbahce, who he joined last summer following the expiry of his contract at Rangers, but the Turkish side have been trying to offload him.

The winger is not in Jose Mourinho’s plans in Istanbul, despite having been given an opportunity earlier this season in a Champions League qualifier.

Time is running out for Fenerbahce to find Kent a new home and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, he turned down offers to return to Scotland earlier this summer.

It is unclear which clubs in Scotland looked to land Kent, but they did not manage to convince him.

He also had proposals from England which he was not willing to take, along with offers from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kent is training separately from Mourinho’s first team squad as it has been made clear to him that he is not in the club’s plans.

The winger’s agent has told the club that Kent is open to a contract termination, but would want his deal to be paid up.

He has three years left on his Fenerbahce contract.