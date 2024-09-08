Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he currently misses nothing about management.

Klopp stood down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of last season and was succeeded by Arne Slot.

Slot has far less power at Anfield that Klopp had and rather than being the manager is officially styled as the head coach by the club.

Klopp, who has been keen to take a break from the game, was at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to take part in the farewell match of Lukasz Piszczek.

The German is clear that at the moment he does not miss anything about management and is relishing a slower pace of life.

“I work, but not as much as I used to”, Klopp was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“I’m not just lazy, but sometimes I am. I don’t miss anything.”

Klopp has been linked with a number of different jobs since leaving Liverpool, including the role of England manager, but has turned down all approaches as he recharges his batteries.