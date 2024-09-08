Liverpool legend Sammy Lee thinks that a Reds star who is often overlooked in conversations about team rotation will need minutes as he will be crucial for the side this season.

With two more Champions League games in the opening stage this season, Liverpool will likely need to use their squad more than ever.

They could potentially need to play 17 games to reach the final of the Champions League, while they are also defending champions in the EFL Cup, will be looking for an FA Cup tilt and a title challenge.

Arne Slot is expected to need to chop and change his side to keep players fresh and sharp.

Former Liverpool star Lee expects that to happen, but has insisted that during the conversations, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher should not be overlooked, as he feels he often is, as he will be crucial.

“We never mention Kelleher [when talking about rotation] and he will need minutes”, Lee said on LFC TV after the win at Manchester United.

“He’s going to be crucial to us.

“He is a terrific ‘keeper.”

Kelleher made ten appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool last season, but the jury is out on whether he can match that this term.

He was the subject of bids from Nottingham Forest towards the end of the transfer window, however none met Liverpool’s asking price.