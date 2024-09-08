Liverpool legend John Aldridge has identified a player he feels was ‘immense’ in the Reds’ 3-0 win at Manchester United last weekend and looked as good as he was five years ago.

Arne Slot has seamlessly succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Anfield so far and became the first Liverpool boss since Bob Paisley to win his first game against Manchester United.

Liverpool were ruthlessly effective at Old Trafford as they dominated against their rivals and won through goals from Luis Diaz (two) and Mohamed Salah.

While the attackers got the plaudits, Aldridge thinks that Virgil van Dijk was ‘immense’ at the back for the Reds and put in the kind of performance he was producing when he first came to Liverpool.

Aldridge insists that if Van Dijk can keep that form up he will be a massive asset for Liverpool this season.

“I think Virgil van Dijk was immense. From the first minute to the last”, Aldridge said post match on LFC TV.

“A real captain’s performance.

“He was brilliant.

“He looked like what he was five or six years ago when he first came.

“If he can keep that up until the end of the season that’s going to be massive for us.”

Van Dijk completed the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford and also went into the referee’s notebook in the 55th minute following a foul on Bruno Fernandes.