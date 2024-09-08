Second tier Turkish side Erokspor have made an offer to a midfielder who departed Rangers this summer and is currently a free agent.

Erokspor, who are based in Istanbul, managed to win promotion from the Turkish third tier last term to the second tier.

The club have had a poor start to life in the Turkish second tier, losing all three of their games so far.

Erokspor want to make signings before the transfer window closes in Turkey are are keen on former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Erokspor have now put an offer to Jack.

They are hoping to be able to tempt the midfielder to make the move to Turkey.

Jack has been working to keep himself fit while without a club and has trained in Dubai.

He departed Rangers at the end of last season and is able to move outside the transfer window system as he is a free agent.

Whether he is prepared to hold on for an offer which allows him to stay in the UK remains to be seen.