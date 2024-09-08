A starlet that Tottenham Hotspur thought was bound for study in the United States was snapped up by one of their Premier League rivals, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Spurs are keen to make sure they have a good supply of talents going through to the first team and this summer added two teenagers to the first team squad for big money in the shape of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

They saw top prospect midfielder Han Willhoft-King though leave the club, with the 18-year-old intending to study at college in the United States.

Manchester City though found out about Willhoft-King leaving Tottenham and stepped in.

The champions’ charm offensive worked and the midfielder was convinced to snub college study and join Manchester City instead.

He accepted the proposal from Manchester City and will continue his development there.

Willhoft-King was on the books at Tottenham from the age of six and losing him to Premier League rivals when it seemed he had other plans will be a big blow.

He did have a scholarship at US college UCLA lined up, but is now turning out for Manchester City in the Premier League 2.