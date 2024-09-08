Stoke City already have an eye on a January deal for a player they failed to sign in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters made a series of signings over the summer to back boss Steven Schumacher, but thoughts have already turned towards the January window.

Planning for the next transfer period is already under way at the Potters and getting a piece of business done that eluded them in the summer is on the agenda.

Stoke wanted to land midfielder Luke Cundle from Wolves and a deal looked to be in the offing for the 22-year-old.

It could not be pushed over the line though and Cundle remains at Molineux.

Stoke are now plotting to return for Cundle, a player Schumacher rates highly, when the window opens in January.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke.

Cundle, who was Plymouth Argyle on loan for the first half of the campaign, ended the season with a substantial 40 Championship outings to his name.