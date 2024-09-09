Nottingham Forest did not come close to meeting the valuation of a Liverpool star they wanted in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Tricky Trees did a large amount of business in the most recent transfer window and rejigged the team with new players in almost every position.

They let the likes of Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos leave for fellow Premier League clubs this summer.

Even though they bought custodian Carlos Miguel from Corinthians, Forest wanted one more quality option.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is the goalkeeper Nottingham Forest wanted to bring in this summer but they did not reach anywhere near the Reds’ £30m valuation of the 25-year-old.

They offered £7m plus Matt Turner for Kelleher, but the Anfield outfit quickly rejected the bid from the Tricky Trees.

Kelleher is not happy at Anfield as Alisson’s backup and Girogi Mamardashvili’s potential arrival next season could push him further down the pecking order.

The Irish shot-stopper is unlikely to get regular minutes at Anfield ahead of his Brazilian compatriot and now it remains to be seen if Nuno’s side will try again in the winter transfer window for the Reds custodian.