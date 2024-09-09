A club’s manager has told his side to ‘finish this job’ by signing a star from Southampton in the coming days.

While the window has now closed in England until January, it remains open for business elsewhere and is set to only close in Turkey on 13th September.

Out-of-favour Saints stars can still make their escape to windows that are open, but the clock is ticking.

Question marks remain over striker Paul Onuachu, who shone on loan at Trabzonspor in Turkey last season.

Trabzonspor have chased him all summer, but come up short, while a proposed move to Southampton’s sister club Goztepe came a cropper.

Onuachu, who scored 15 times in 21 Turkish Super Lig games last term, has not been involved for Southampton so far this season.

Now, with the Turkish window closing soon, Trabzonspor are stepping up their efforts to reach an agreement.

And, according to Turkish magazine Fantaik, Trabzonspor coach Senol Gunes has told the club to ‘finish this job’ in their pursuit of Onuachu.

Gunes wants Onuachu to be brought back before the window shuts.

Onuachu also remains desperate to return to the Black Sea Storm.