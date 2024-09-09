Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe turned down some of the alternatives to Marc Guehi that were proposed to him due to concerns over their quality, according to The Athletic.

In search of a central defender to strengthen his unit, Howe turned to Crystal Palace defender Guehi, pursuing him for a significant period of time during the summer window.

Despite facing rejection multiple times, the Magpies went on trying to do a deal for Guehi into the final week of the window.

By the time Newcastle abandoned the chase it was too late to secure an elite level alternative.

Howe was suggested a few other names as alternatives, but he rejected those as he was concerned over their quality.

The 46-year-old was also concerned over the fact that buying such players could harm Newcastle United’s chances of signing a quality centre-back in the future, given their PSR position.

It was a sentiment shared with Howe by club CEO Darren Eales and sporting director Paul Mitchell.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle United will return for Guehi in January or try to land an alternative.