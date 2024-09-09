Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne feels that he is back at his best this season and hopes to stay that way.

The 33-year-old Belgian attacking midfielder has become one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined the Cityzens nine years ago.

Last season, De Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury which saw him getting only 15 league starts, but he still managed to register 14-goal contributions in the process.

The Belgium skipper admitted that he was mentally worn out last term but the break following Euro 2024 helped him a lot.

De Bruyne also believes that he is back to being his ‘old self’ in this campaign and intends to continue on the same path.

“Mentally I was really exhausted then, and then the injury came on top of that”, the Cityzens midfielder said via Voetbal Krant while on international duty about the long-term injury he suffered last year.

“After last season I needed a really good European Championship and then a good break in the summer.

“Now I feel like I am really back to my old self, before the injuries. Hopefully that will stay that way.”

Pep Guardiola’s side have secured all nine points from their opening three league matches and De Bryune will be looking to lead his side to a fourth consecutive victory when they host Brentford after the international break.