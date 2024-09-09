Former Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has agreed a two-year deal with Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia and is set to fly out to finalise his move on Tuesday, according to Leeds Live.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since his contract at Elland Road ran out earlier this summer.

Leeds offered Cooper a new contract to stay, but the deal was not good enough for the defender to accept and remained unsigned.

As he is a free agent, clubs can still sign Cooper with the window closed, and Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia have stepped in.

An agreement has been reached with the player completing his medical in the UK recently.

Now he is set to fly out to Bulgaria to finalise a two-year move on a free transfer.

The long-serving former Leeds United skipper is set to add experience to the CSKA Sofia team, having played 284 matches for the Whites.

CSKA Sofia have had a poor start to the new season and sit second bottom of the table after six games.