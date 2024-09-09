Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes that Danilo’s omission from the Gers’ Europa League squad shows he is looking at a long period out and says that leaves the side light.

The Glasgow giants announced their squad for the upcoming Europa League campaign without two notable names.

While winger Rabbi Matondo missed out after picking up an injury in the 3-0 defeat to Celtic, Danilo was also excluded.

The 25-year-old missed the second half of last season with a knee injury and had to undergo surgery.

Ferguson thinks the Europa League omission paints a picture and leaves the Gers light.

The absence of Danilo means that Clement’s side are now short on options in attack with Cyriel Dessers being the only recognised option along with new signing Hamza Igamane.

Raising concerns over squad depth when it comes to the forward line, Ferguson told the Go Radio show: “He is not in the Europa League squad for the games, that tells me that he is going to be out for longer than a month.

“I don’t know exactly what the injury is, it might be a reoccurrence of the knee injury that he suffered because it was a serious knee injury.

“That is disappointing because a lot of the fans are quite excited because it has been a bit of stop start to his Rangers career when he has come in.

“He has looked really good before he actually got that injury.

“Yes it is a blow because they are very light up top, very light.”

Rangers play their first Europa League league stage match against Malmo on 26th September.