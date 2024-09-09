Turkish journalist Bora Beyzade has admitted he ‘would love’ for Besiktas to sign Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier this summer.

The full-back is wanted by Besiktas, though they are just one of a number of Turkish clubs who have explored a deal for him in recent days.

In Turkey, the transfer window is set to stay open until 13th September and Besiktas are putting pressure on Newcastle to do a deal.

They have not been successful so far as Eddie Howe does not want to weaken his Newcastle squad.

Turkish journalist Beyzede is hoping that Trippier can be signed and told Sports Digitale: “I would love Trippier to Besiktas.

“At the moment we are all happy with the performance of the full-backs but in the long term I wish he would come.”

Trippier is unhappy at having lost his spot in the Newcastle side and was tipped to leave St James’ Park earlier this summer.

Unless Newcastle have a rethink about the situation, Trippier looks set to have to stay at the Premier League club until the January transfer window.