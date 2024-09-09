Liverpool could make a definitive effort to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad next summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Reds only signed two new players this summer in shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili and winger Federico Chiesa, with the goalkeeper staying at Valencia on loan.

The club were linked with a host of potential additions across the summer window and Real Sociedad winger Kubo was amongst them.

They pushed hard to sign Kubo’s Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but the player ended up rejecting the Reds.

Liverpool are unlikely to go back for Zubimendi, who is committed to Real Sociedad, however they may try to sign his team-mate Kubo next summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has entered his final year of his contract at Anfield and he has no shortage of big-money suitors from Saudi Arabia.

The Reds are looking to secure a long-term replacement for the Egyptian and 23-year-old Japanese winger Kubo could be viewed as a solution.

Real Sociedad have set a high asking price for Kubo and Liverpool will need to dig deep in their pockets to secure the highly-rated Japan winger.