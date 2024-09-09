One of Aston Villa’s summer signings thinks that by joining the Villa Park outfit his status within his national team has changed.

Villa boss Unai Emery made a number of additions over the course of the summer to equip his side for the challenge presented by Champions League qualification.

Amongst those arriving at Villa Park were Ian Maatsen, landed from Chelsea, Amadou Onana, bought from Everton, and Jaden Philogene, secured from Hull City.

With the international break in full swing, Onana has been called up to the Belgium squad and he is already feeling the benefits of having joined Aston Villa.

The midfielder thinks his status within the Belgium squad has been boosted by being at the Champions League participants.

“Maybe my status has changed”, Onana said at a press conference.

“In any case, I feel a lot of confidence here.

“I forced that, it was not given it as a gift. I hope to be able to continue on that path.”

Belgium beat Israel in the Nations League last week and are currently preparing to go up against France.

Onana will then head back to Aston Villa, who will take on his former club Everton this coming weekend.